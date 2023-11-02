Date Taken: 02.11.2023 Date Posted: 02.23.2023 13:21 Photo ID: 7646290 VIRIN: 230211-A-OV743-160 Resolution: 2419x1593 Size: 1.3 MB Location: PōHAKULOA TRAINING AREA PUBLIC AFFAIRS, HI, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, SOLDIERS GET A TASTE OF THE PANIOLO LIFESTYLE AT HO’ILINA RANCH [Image 4 of 4], by Amy Phillips, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.