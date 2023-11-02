Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SOLDIERS GET A TASTE OF THE PANIOLO LIFESTYLE AT HO’ILINA RANCH [Image 4 of 4]

    SOLDIERS GET A TASTE OF THE PANIOLO LIFESTYLE AT HO’ILINA RANCH

    PōHAKULOA TRAINING AREA PUBLIC AFFAIRS, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2023

    Photo by Amy Phillips 

    U.S. Army Garrison Pohakuloa Training Area

    Ho’ilina Ranch owners Korey and Susan Medeiros with 25th Infantry Division Soldiers after a day of calf branding during the ranch’s Community Branding Day, February 11, 2023.

    Date Taken: 02.11.2023
    Date Posted: 02.23.2023 13:21
    Photo ID: 7646290
    VIRIN: 230211-A-OV743-160
    Resolution: 2419x1593
    Size: 1.3 MB
    Location: PōHAKULOA TRAINING AREA PUBLIC AFFAIRS, HI, US
    This work, SOLDIERS GET A TASTE OF THE PANIOLO LIFESTYLE AT HO’ILINA RANCH [Image 4 of 4], by Amy Phillips, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    25th Infantry Division
    25th Combat Aviation Brigade
    Army Partnerships
    USAG Hawaii
    Hoilina Ranch

