    Tripler Army Medical Center Black History Observance celebration [Image 2 of 2]

    Tripler Army Medical Center Black History Observance celebration

    HI, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2023

    Photo by Hugh Fleming 

    Tripler Army Medical Center

    Tripler Army Medical Center in partnership with TAMC Equal Opportunity Department, hosted the annual Black History Observance. The observance consisted of spoken-word poetry by Mr. Zarqui Edwards, and the keynote speaker for the event was Mr. Alphonso Braggs, Honolulu-Hawaii NAACP President, focusing on this year’s theme, “Inspiring Change.” The observance was meaningful and memorable for all who attended. Hooah!

