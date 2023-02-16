Tripler Army Medical Center Black History Observance celebration

Tripler Army Medical Center in partnership with TAMC Equal Opportunity Department, hosted the annual Black History Observance. The observance consisted of spoken-word poetry by Mr. Zarqui Edwards, and the keynote speaker for the event was Mr. Alphonso Braggs, Honolulu-Hawaii NAACP President, focusing on this year’s theme, “Inspiring Change.” The observance was meaningful and memorable for all who attended. Hooah!
