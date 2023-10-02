Naval Support Facility Dahlgren Conducts a Simulated Active Shooter Drill

DAHLGREN, VA - Naval District Washington police officers clear rooms for threats as part of an active shooter excercise during Citadel Shield/Solid Curtian 2023. The drill was conducted as part of Citadel Shield/Solid Curtain 2023, a yearly, two-part anti-terrorism and force protection exercise designed to test the effectiveness of the installations readiness and training programs. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Griffin Kersting)

