DAHLGREN, VA - Naval District Washington police officers clear rooms for threats as part of an active shooter excercise during Citadel Shield/Solid Curtian 2023. The drill was conducted as part of Citadel Shield/Solid Curtain 2023, a yearly, two-part anti-terrorism and force protection exercise designed to test the effectiveness of the installations readiness and training programs. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Griffin Kersting)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2023 13:00
|Photo ID:
|7646283
|VIRIN:
|230210-N-VP266-1023
|Resolution:
|5582x3721
|Size:
|1.33 MB
|Location:
|VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Naval Support Facility Dahlgren Conducts a Simulated Active Shooter Drill [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Griffin Kersting, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
