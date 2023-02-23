Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exhibit fabrication work at the Hampton Roads Naval Museum [Image 1 of 3]

    Exhibit fabrication work at the Hampton Roads Naval Museum

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2023

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Hampton Roads Naval Museum

    Norfolk (February 23, 2023). A contractor from Zoma, an exhibit development, design and production company, reviews exhibit plans and takes detailed measurements for the production of specialized artifact mounts at the Hampton Roads Naval Museum. The museum, which is one of ten U.S. Navy museums reporting to the Naval History and Heritage Command, is in the process of reimaging their Civil War gallery. (US Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    Civil War
    Norfolk
    Hampton Roads Naval Museum
    Battle of Hampton Roads

