    Tripler Army Medical Center Maj. Jonathan E. Secrest promotion ceremony [Image 3 of 4]

    Tripler Army Medical Center Maj. Jonathan E. Secrest promotion ceremony

    HI, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2023

    Photo by Hugh Fleming 

    Tripler Army Medical Center

    Congratulations to Chaplain Maj. Jonathan E. Secrest on his promotion.

    Date Taken: 02.06.2023
    Date Posted: 02.23.2023 11:48
    Photo ID: 7646175
    VIRIN: 230206-D-HQ507-755
    Resolution: 3528x3693
    Size: 1.46 MB
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tripler Army Medical Center Maj. Jonathan E. Secrest promotion ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by Hugh Fleming, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Tripler

