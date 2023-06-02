Congratulations to Chaplain Maj. Jonathan E. Secrest on his promotion.
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2023 11:48
|Photo ID:
|7646173
|VIRIN:
|230206-D-HQ507-711
|Resolution:
|5314x3047
|Size:
|1.88 MB
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Tripler Army Medical Center Maj. Jonathan E. Secrest promotion ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by Hugh Fleming, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT