U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Tracey Massengill, an Equal Opportunity Advisor assigned to the 175th Wing, Maryland Air National Guard poses for a photo, February 12, 2023, Middle River, Maryland. Massengill recently became part of the 175th Wing’s Equal Opportunity Office. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 2nd Lt Enjoli Saunders)
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2023 11:46
|Photo ID:
|7646157
|VIRIN:
|230212-F-GZ846-722
|Resolution:
|5427x3876
|Size:
|3.24 MB
|Location:
|MIDDLE RIVER, MD, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Meet U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Tracey Massengill [Image 3 of 3], by 2nd Lt. Enjoli Saunders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
