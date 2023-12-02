Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Meet U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Tracey Massengill [Image 1 of 3]

    Meet U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Tracey Massengill

    MIDDLE RIVER, MD, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2023

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Enjoli Saunders 

    175th WG - Maryland Air National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Tracey Massengill, an Equal Opportunity Advisor assigned to the 175th Wing, Maryland Air National Guard speaks to a group of newly enlisted student flight members, February 12, 2023, in Middle River, Maryland. Massengill recently became part of the 175th Wing’s Equal Opportunity Office. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 2nd Lt Enjoli Saunders)

