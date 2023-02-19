230219-N-WQ732-1186

PANAMA CANAL (Feb. 19, 2023) – Sailors use a fire hose to remove salt water from the anchor of the Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Farragut (DDG 99) as the ship transits the Panama Canal, Feb. 19. USS Farragut is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter illicit-drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Chelsea Palmer/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.19.2023 Date Posted: 02.23.2023 11:38 Photo ID: 7646147 VIRIN: 230219-N-WQ732-1186 Resolution: 5279x3519 Size: 1.25 MB Location: PA Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Farragut Transits the Panama Canal [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Steven Khor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.