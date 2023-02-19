230219-N-WQ732-1019

PANAMA CANAL (Feb. 19, 2023) – Cmdr. Nicholas Gurley, left, commanding officer of the Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Farragut (DDG 99), speaks with Lt. j.g. Aidan Reilly, officer of the deck, as the ship transits the Panama Canal, Feb. 19. USS Farragut is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter illicit-drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Chelsea Palmer/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.19.2023 Date Posted: 02.23.2023 11:38 Photo ID: 7646141 VIRIN: 230219-N-WQ732-1019 Resolution: 4994x3329 Size: 1.14 MB Location: PA Web Views: 17 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Farragut Transits the Panama Canal [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.