    USS Farragut Transits the Panama Canal [Image 1 of 2]

    USS Farragut Transits the Panama Canal

    PANAMA

    02.19.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    230219-N-WQ732-1019
    PANAMA CANAL (Feb. 19, 2023) – Cmdr. Nicholas Gurley, left, commanding officer of the Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Farragut (DDG 99), speaks with Lt. j.g. Aidan Reilly, officer of the deck, as the ship transits the Panama Canal, Feb. 19. USS Farragut is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter illicit-drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Chelsea Palmer/Released)

    TAGS

    Transit
    Panama Canal
    partnerships
    USS FARRAGUT
    U.S. NAVSO/U.S. 4th Fleet
    Counter Illicit-drug trafficking

