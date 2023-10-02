Lt. Cmdr. Jasette M. Fong, left, and Lt. Cmdr. Kimberly L. Hendricks, both clinical nurse specialists to the Pediatric Inpatient Ward at Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD), Naval Base San Diego, demonstrate the barcode medication administration system at NMCSD, Feb. 10. (Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Raphael McCorey)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2023 09:53
|Photo ID:
|7645992
|VIRIN:
|230210-N-XB470-2021
|Resolution:
|4280x2849
|Size:
|909.88 KB
|Location:
|CA, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Essay competition highlights Naval Medical Forces Pacific’s Continuous Process Improvement program, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Essay competition highlights Naval Medical Forces Pacific’s Continuous Process Improvement program
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT