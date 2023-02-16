Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Moody AFB AFRC hosts dinner for families of deployed members [Image 7 of 8]

    Moody AFB AFRC hosts dinner for families of deployed members

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2023

    Photo by 1st Lt. Katie Tamesis 

    93rd Air Ground Operations Wing

    Families of 820th Base Defense Group Airmen and 23d Wing Airmen attend a drive-thru dinner provided by the Airman & Family Readiness Center as part of the “Hearts Apart” program at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Feb. 16, 2023. The Hearts Apart dinner gives spouses and families an opportunity to connect with other families facing similar challenges involved while their loved ones are deployed, along with learning about resources available to them by the Military & Family Readiness Center. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lieutenant Katie Tamesis)

    Date Taken: 02.16.2023
    Date Posted: 02.23.2023 09:36
    Photo ID: 7645990
    VIRIN: 230216-F-FJ317-007
    Resolution: 4176x2784
    Size: 5.73 MB
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 
    ACC
    Moody Air Force Base
    AFRC
    family
    820 BDG
    93d AGOW

