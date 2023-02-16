Moody AFB AFRC hosts dinner for families of deployed members

Families of 820th Base Defense Group Airmen and 23d Wing Airmen attend a drive-thru dinner provided by the Airman & Family Readiness Center as part of the “Hearts Apart” program at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Feb. 16, 2023. The Hearts Apart dinner gives spouses and families an opportunity to connect with other families facing similar challenges involved while their loved ones are deployed, along with learning about resources available to them by the Military & Family Readiness Center. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lieutenant Katie Tamesis)

