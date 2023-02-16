Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Republic of Korea Navy Ship Assists Stranded French Mariners

    GULF OF ADEN

    02.16.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    230216-N-NO146-2001 GULF OF ADEN (Feb. 16, 2023) Sailors from Republic of Korea Navy ship ROKS Chungmugong Yi Sun-sin (DDH975) assist civilian mariners from France, Feb. 16, 2023. The vessel was adrift in the Gulf of Aden for three days due to an engine malfunction. (Courtesy photo)

