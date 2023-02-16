230216-N-NO146-2001 GULF OF ADEN (Feb. 16, 2023) Sailors from Republic of Korea Navy ship ROKS Chungmugong Yi Sun-sin (DDH975) assist civilian mariners from France, Feb. 16, 2023. The vessel was adrift in the Gulf of Aden for three days due to an engine malfunction. (Courtesy photo)
Republic of Korea Navy Ship Assists Stranded French Mariners
