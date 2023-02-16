Republic of Korea Navy Ship Assists Stranded French Mariners

230216-N-NO146-2001 GULF OF ADEN (Feb. 16, 2023) Sailors from Republic of Korea Navy ship ROKS Chungmugong Yi Sun-sin (DDH975) assist civilian mariners from France, Feb. 16, 2023. The vessel was adrift in the Gulf of Aden for three days due to an engine malfunction. (Courtesy photo)

