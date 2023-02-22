Anchorage Pipe Patching Training

SINGAPORE (Feb. 23, 2023) – Chief Damage Controlman David Martinez demonstrates how to secure a soft patch onto a damaged pipe during a pipe patching training session aboard amphibious transport dock USS Anchorage (LPD 23), Feb. 22, 2023. Sailors train in various areas of damage control so they can act as first responders to shipboard casualties. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) and amphibious transport docks USS Anchorage (LPD 23) and USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations with the embarked 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serves as a ready-response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Tom Tonthat)

