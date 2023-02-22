Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Anchorage Pipe Patching Training [Image 2 of 3]

    Anchorage Pipe Patching Training

    SINGAPORE

    02.22.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tom Tonthat 

    USS Anchorage (LPD 23)

    SINGAPORE (Feb. 23, 2023) – Chief Damage Controlman David Martinez applies a soft patch on a damaged pipe during a pipe patching training session aboard amphibious transport dock USS Anchorage (LPD 23), Feb. 22, 2023. Sailors receive training in various areas of damage control so they can act as first responders to shipboard casualties. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) and amphibious transport docks USS Anchorage (LPD 23) and USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations with the embarked 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serves as a ready-response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Tom Tonthat)

    Chief Petty Officer
    Damage Control
    Training
    Pipe Patching
    USS Anchorage
    LPD 23

