U.S., Bahrain Establish Working Group to Operationalize Unmanned Fleet

MANAMA, Bahrain (Feb. 23, 2023) Officers from the U.S. Navy, Bahrain Defense Force and Ministry of Interior meet at U.S. 5th Fleet headquarters in Bahrain to plan combined efforts for operating unmanned surface vessels in regional waters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Mark Thomas Mahmod)

