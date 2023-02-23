MANAMA, Bahrain (Feb. 23, 2023) Officers from the U.S. Navy, Bahrain Defense Force and Ministry of Interior meet at U.S. 5th Fleet headquarters in Bahrain to plan combined efforts for operating unmanned surface vessels in regional waters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Mark Thomas Mahmod)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2023 05:58
|Photo ID:
|7645774
|VIRIN:
|230223-N-OC333-1002
|Resolution:
|5596x3723
|Size:
|917.53 KB
|Location:
|MANAMA, BH
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S., Bahrain Establish Working Group to Operationalize Unmanned Fleet, by PO1 Mark Mahmod, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S., Bahrain Establish Working Group to Operationalize Unmanned Fleet
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT