    U.S., Bahrain Establish Working Group to Operationalize Unmanned Fleet

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    02.23.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Mark Mahmod 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    MANAMA, Bahrain (Feb. 23, 2023) Officers from the U.S. Navy, Bahrain Defense Force and Ministry of Interior meet at U.S. 5th Fleet headquarters in Bahrain to plan combined efforts for operating unmanned surface vessels in regional waters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Mark Thomas Mahmod)

    TAGS

    U.S. 5th Fleet
    unmanned
    NAVCENT
    Bahrain Defense Force
    Task Force 59

