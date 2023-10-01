U.S. Air Force Col. George Buch, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, and U.S. Air Force Lt Col. Anthony Kim, former 46th Expeditionary Attack Squadron commander, applaud U.S. Air Force Lt Col. Patrick Murphy, the new 46th Expeditionary Attack Squadron commander, at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Jan. 10, 2023. The change of command ceremony reaches back to the time of the ancient Romans and signifies the change of leadership from one commander to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Larsen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.10.2023 Date Posted: 02.23.2023 05:53 Photo ID: 7645772 VIRIN: 230110-F-IL807-1075 Resolution: 3045x2602 Size: 3.37 MB Location: KW Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 46th Attack Squadron Change of Command [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Nicholas Larsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.