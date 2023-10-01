Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    46th Attack Squadron Change of Command [Image 4 of 6]

    46th Attack Squadron Change of Command

    KUWAIT

    01.10.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Larsen 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. George Buch, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, and U.S. Air Force Lt Col. Anthony Kim, former 46th Expeditionary Attack Squadron commander, applaud U.S. Air Force Lt Col. Patrick Murphy, the new 46th Expeditionary Attack Squadron commander, at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Jan. 10, 2023. The change of command ceremony reaches back to the time of the ancient Romans and signifies the change of leadership from one commander to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Larsen)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 46th Attack Squadron Change of Command [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Nicholas Larsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

