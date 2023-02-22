Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Paul Hamilton VBSS operations

    GULF OF OMAN

    02.22.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    230222-N-NH267-1200 GULF OF OMAN (Feb. 22, 2023) Sailors assigned to guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60) man a rigid-hull inflatable boat during a visit, board, search and seizure exercise in the Gulf of Oman, Feb. 22, 2023. Paul Hamilton is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt)

    Date Taken: 02.22.2023
    Date Posted: 02.23.2023 02:17
    VIRIN: 230222-N-NH257-1200
    Location: GULF OF OMAN
    This work, USS Paul Hamilton VBSS operations, by PO2 Elliot Schaudt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Paul Hamilton
    VBSS
    Gulf of Oman
    U.S. 5th Fleet

