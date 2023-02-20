YOKOSUKA, JAPAN (Feb. 20, 2023) Lt. Dustin Ruleau, from Marinette,
Wisconsin, assigned to USS Shiloh (CG 67), celebrates his promotion with his
family in Yokosuka, Japan, Feb. 20. Shiloh is forward deployed to Yokosuka
to support the security of the U.S. and its Allies in the Indo-Pacific.
(U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Carl Link)
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2023 00:41
|Photo ID:
|7645546
|VIRIN:
|230220-N-XU336-464
|Resolution:
|4240x2832
|Size:
|5.03 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, JP
|Hometown:
|MARINETTE, WI, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 230220-N-XU336-464 [Image 6 of 6], by LTJG Naveen Fujii, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
