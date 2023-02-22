These are examples of stone scraper tools used by Native Americans and tools found in archaeological digs at Fort McCoy, Wis. They include thumb scrapers, end scrapers, and side scrapers. (Courtesy photo)
Fort McCoy ArtiFACT: Stone scraper tools
