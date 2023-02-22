Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort McCoy ArtiFACT: Stone scraper tools

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2023

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                         

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    These are examples of stone scraper tools used by Native Americans and tools found in archaeological digs at Fort McCoy, Wis. They include thumb scrapers, end scrapers, and side scrapers. (Courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 02.22.2023
    Date Posted: 02.22.2023 22:39
    This work, Fort McCoy ArtiFACT: Stone scraper tools, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort McCoy ArtiFACT: Stone scraper tools

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    archaeology
    stone scraper tools
    Native American historical stone tools

