UAE and U.S. troops conduct live fire at JRTC

Soldiers from the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, engage enemy targets during a live fire exercise while participating in Joint Readiness Training Center Rotation 23-04, Feb. 22, 2023. United Arab Emirate soldiers from the 11th Mountain Battalion are participating in the training rotation alongside U.S. Army Soldiers from the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, and 3rd Security Force Assistance Brigade. UAE soldiers will train alongside a U.S. Army brigade throughout this JRTC rotation to increase tactical interoperability and readiness.

Date Taken: 02.22.2023