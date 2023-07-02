Fort Riley Hosts Star Base Tour 2023

U.S. Army Spc. Daniel Gonzalez, an MQ-1C Gray Eagle operator, Fox Company, 1st Attack Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st Aviation Regiment, 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division, leads students from Sheridan Elementary School through a Black Hawk helicopter simulator at the 1st Avn. Reg. building on Fort Riley, Kansas, Feb. 7, 2023. 1st Inf. Div. Soldiers engaged with the children to give them insight into different jobs available in the Army. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Daniela Lechuga)

