    Fort Riley Hosts Star Base Tour 2023

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2023

    Photo by Pfc. Daniela Lechuga 

    19th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Spc. Daniel Gonzalez, an MQ-1C Gray Eagle operator, Fox Company, 1st Attack Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st Aviation Regiment, 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division, leads students from Sheridan Elementary School through a Black Hawk helicopter simulator at the 1st Avn. Reg. building on Fort Riley, Kansas, Feb. 7, 2023. 1st Inf. Div. Soldiers engaged with the children to give them insight into different jobs available in the Army. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Daniela Lechuga)

    Date Taken: 02.07.2023
    Date Posted: 02.22.2023 21:56
    Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US 
    This work, Fort Riley Hosts Star Base Tour 2023, by PFC Daniela Lechuga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Children
    Fort Riley
    1st Infantry Division
    Star Base Tour

