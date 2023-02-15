Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMCB-5 Conducts Mount-Out Exercise During Deployment 2023 [Image 11 of 13]

    NMCB-5 Conducts Mount-Out Exercise During Deployment 2023

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.15.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Luke Cunningham 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5

    230216-N-LW757-1001
    OKINAWA, Japan (Feb. 16, 2023) – Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5 weigh a grader during a Mount-Out Exercise (MOX) On Camp Shields Feb. 15. NMCB-5 conducted the MOX to simulate deploying an airfield construction company within the U.S Indo-Pacific Command area of responsibility. NMCB-5 is forward deployed throughout the Indo-Pacific region and United States territories to support and maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific. As the stand-in, crisis response, naval engineering force, NMCB-5 maintains a ready posture to deliver in-theater expeditionary logistics via expeditionary shore infrastructure, forward damage repair, and mobile construction. (U.S Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Luke Cunningham)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2023
    Date Posted: 02.22.2023 20:36
    Photo ID: 7645392
    VIRIN: 230216-N-LW757-1001
    Resolution: 5360x3573
    Size: 5.33 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMCB-5 Conducts Mount-Out Exercise During Deployment 2023 [Image 13 of 13], by PO2 Luke Cunningham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Seabees
    7th Fleet
    NECC
    NMCB-5
    CTF-75
    MOX

