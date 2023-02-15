230215-N-LW757-1008

OKINAWA, Japan (Feb. 15, 2023) – Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5 weigh a pallet during a Mount-Out Exercise (MOX) On Camp Shields Feb. 15. NMCB-5 conducted the MOX to simulate deploying an airfield construction company within the U.S Indo-Pacific Command area of responsibility. NMCB-5 is forward deployed throughout the Indo-Pacific region and United States territories to support and maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific. As the stand-in, crisis response, naval engineering force, NMCB-5 maintains a ready posture to deliver in-theater expeditionary logistics via expeditionary shore infrastructure, forward damage repair, and mobile construction. (U.S Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Luke Cunningham)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.15.2023 Date Posted: 02.22.2023 20:35 Photo ID: 7645388 VIRIN: 230215-N-LW757-1008 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 3.59 MB Location: OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NMCB-5 Conducts Mount-Out Exercise During Deployment 2023 [Image 13 of 13], by PO2 Luke Cunningham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.