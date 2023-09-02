Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles cheerleaders pose with a military working dog, Feb. 10, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The cheerleaders visited Luke to show their appreciation to service members and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elias Carrero)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.09.2023 Date Posted: 02.22.2023 17:40 Photo ID: 7645172 VIRIN: 230209-F-CQ970-0827 Resolution: 9598x5399 Size: 4.72 MB Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Luke Hosts NFL & U.S. Navy [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Elias Carrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.