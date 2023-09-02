Philadelphia Eagles cheerleaders pose in front of U.S. Navy EA-18G Growler aircraft assigned to the “Vikings” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 129, Oak Harbor, Washington, Feb. 10, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The Eagles cheerleaders visited Luke to show their appreciation to the service members that work on the base and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elias Carrero)
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2023 17:40
|Photo ID:
|7645170
|VIRIN:
|230209-F-CQ970-0770
|Resolution:
|8412x6730
|Size:
|4.25 MB
|Location:
|LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Luke Hosts NFL & U.S. Navy [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Elias Carrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
