    Luke Hosts NFL & U.S. Navy [Image 11 of 13]

    Luke Hosts NFL &amp; U.S. Navy

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Elias Carrero 

    56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Philadelphia Eagles cheerleaders pose in front of U.S. Navy EA-18G Growler aircraft assigned to the “Vikings” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 129, Oak Harbor, Washington, Feb. 10, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The Eagles cheerleaders visited Luke to show their appreciation to the service members that work on the base and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elias Carrero)

    NFL
    Philadelphia Eagles
    Luke Air Force base
    comrel
    military
    Super Bowl 2023

