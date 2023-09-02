Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Luke Hosts NFL & U.S. Navy [Image 10 of 13]

    Luke Hosts NFL &amp; U.S. Navy

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Elias Carrero 

    56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Navy media crew interviews sailors attending a community relations event Feb. 10, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Luke AFB partnered with the U.S. Navy and the NFL Hall of Fame to host a community relations event that showcased the aircraft scheduled to participate in the Super Bowl 2023 flyover. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elias Carrero)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2023
    Date Posted: 02.22.2023 17:40
    Photo ID: 7645168
    VIRIN: 230209-F-CQ970-0784
    Resolution: 9058x6793
    Size: 4.13 MB
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Luke Hosts NFL & U.S. Navy [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Elias Carrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Luke Hosts NFL &amp; U.S. Navy
    Luke Hosts NFL &amp; U.S. Navy
    Luke Hosts NFL &amp; U.S. Navy
    Luke Hosts NFL &amp; U.S. Navy
    Luke Hosts NFL &amp; U.S. Navy
    Luke Hosts NFL &amp; U.S. Navy
    Luke Hosts NFL &amp; U.S. Navy
    Luke Hosts NFL &amp; U.S. Navy
    Luke Hosts NFL &amp; U.S. Navy
    Luke Hosts NFL &amp; U.S. Navy
    Luke Hosts NFL &amp; U.S. Navy
    Luke Hosts NFL &amp; U.S. Navy
    Luke Hosts NFL &amp; U.S. Navy

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NFL
    Luke Air Force base
    comrel
    military
    Hall of Fame
    Super Bowl 2023

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT