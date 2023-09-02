U.S. Navy Lt. Suzelle Thomas, Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 192 pilot, listens to KC Wolf, Kansas City Chiefs mascot, Feb. 10, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Thomas and KC Wolf attended a community relations event at Luke AFB in preparation for the 2023 Super Bowl. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elias Carrero)

Date Taken: 02.09.2023 Date Posted: 02.22.2023 Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US