U.S. Navy Lt. Suzelle Thomas, Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 192 pilot, listens to KC Wolf, Kansas City Chiefs mascot, Feb. 10, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Thomas and KC Wolf attended a community relations event at Luke AFB in preparation for the 2023 Super Bowl. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elias Carrero)
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2023 17:40
|Photo ID:
|7645167
|VIRIN:
|230209-F-CQ970-0708
|Resolution:
|3958x4947
|Size:
|1.51 MB
|Location:
|LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Luke Hosts NFL & U.S. Navy [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Elias Carrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
