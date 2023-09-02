Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Luke Hosts NFL & U.S. Navy [Image 9 of 13]

    Luke Hosts NFL &amp; U.S. Navy

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Elias Carrero 

    56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Navy Lt. Suzelle Thomas, Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 192 pilot, listens to KC Wolf, Kansas City Chiefs mascot, Feb. 10, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Thomas and KC Wolf attended a community relations event at Luke AFB in preparation for the 2023 Super Bowl. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elias Carrero)

    TAGS

    NFL
    Luke Air Force base
    Kansas City Chiefs
    comrel
    military
    Super Bowl 2023

