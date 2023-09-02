Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Luke Hosts NFL & U.S. Navy [Image 8 of 13]

    Luke Hosts NFL &amp; U.S. Navy

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Elias Carrero 

    56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Service members and their families tour a U.S. Navy EA-18G Growler aircraft assigned to the “Vikings” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 129, Oak Harbor, Washington, during a community relations event Feb. 10, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Community relations events provide opportunities for the pubic and families of service members to learn more about Luke’s mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elias Carrero)

    Date Taken: 02.09.2023
    Date Posted: 02.22.2023 17:40
    Photo ID: 7645166
    VIRIN: 230209-F-CQ970-0704
    Resolution: 12096x8048
    Size: 4.62 MB
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Luke Hosts NFL & U.S. Navy [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Elias Carrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Luke Air Force base
    comrel
    military
    AETC

