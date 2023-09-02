Service members and their families tour a U.S. Navy EA-18G Growler aircraft assigned to the “Vikings” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 129, Oak Harbor, Washington, during a community relations event Feb. 10, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Community relations events provide opportunities for the pubic and families of service members to learn more about Luke’s mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elias Carrero)

Date Taken: 02.09.2023 Date Posted: 02.22.2023 Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US