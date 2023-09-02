KC Wolf, Kansas City Chiefs mascot, interacts with service members and their families, Feb. 10, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The Chiefs mascot visited Luke to interact with service members working on the base and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elias Carrero)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.09.2023 Date Posted: 02.22.2023 17:40 Photo ID: 7645165 VIRIN: 230209-F-CQ970-0686 Resolution: 9366x5854 Size: 3.52 MB Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Luke Hosts NFL & U.S. Navy [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Elias Carrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.