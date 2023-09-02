U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Jason Rueschhoff, 56th Fighter Wing commander, engages with service members families during a community relations event Feb. 10, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Community relations events provide opportunities for the families of service members to learn about how their families play a part in Luke’s mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elias Carrero)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.09.2023 Date Posted: 02.22.2023 17:40 Photo ID: 7645163 VIRIN: 230209-F-CQ970-0449 Resolution: 9524x7619 Size: 3.41 MB Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Luke Hosts NFL & U.S. Navy [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Elias Carrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.