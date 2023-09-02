Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Luke Hosts NFL & U.S. Navy [Image 4 of 13]

    Luke Hosts NFL &amp; U.S. Navy

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Elias Carrero 

    56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Spectators get a first-hand look at the cockpit of a U.S. Navy F-35C Lightning II assigned to the “Warhawks” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 97, Lemoore, California, Feb. 10, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Luke AFB housed the U.S. Navy aircraft used for the Super Bowl 2023 flyover. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elias Carrero)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2023
    Date Posted: 02.22.2023 17:40
    Photo ID: 7645162
    VIRIN: 230209-F-CQ970-0470
    Resolution: 2956x1967
    Size: 208.73 KB
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Luke Hosts NFL & U.S. Navy [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Elias Carrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Luke Hosts NFL &amp; U.S. Navy
    Luke Hosts NFL &amp; U.S. Navy
    Luke Hosts NFL &amp; U.S. Navy
    Luke Hosts NFL &amp; U.S. Navy
    Luke Hosts NFL &amp; U.S. Navy
    Luke Hosts NFL &amp; U.S. Navy
    Luke Hosts NFL &amp; U.S. Navy
    Luke Hosts NFL &amp; U.S. Navy
    Luke Hosts NFL &amp; U.S. Navy
    Luke Hosts NFL &amp; U.S. Navy
    Luke Hosts NFL &amp; U.S. Navy
    Luke Hosts NFL &amp; U.S. Navy
    Luke Hosts NFL &amp; U.S. Navy

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NFL
    Luke Air Force base
    comrel
    military
    AETC
    Super Bowl 2023

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT