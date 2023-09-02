U.S. Air Force Master Sergeant Shane Bridges, 56th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal engineer, answers questions from civilians during a community relations event, Feb. 10, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Luke hosts community relations days to provide the public opportunities to learn about the base’s mission and the people who make it possible. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elias Carrero)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.09.2023 Date Posted: 02.22.2023 17:39 Photo ID: 7645161 VIRIN: 230209-F-CQ970-0444 Resolution: 11751x7344 Size: 4.97 MB Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Luke Hosts NFL & U.S. Navy [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Elias Carrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.