U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Jason Rueschhoff, 56th Fighter Wing commander, speaks with Warren Moon, NFL Hall of Famer, Feb. 10, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. NFL Hall of Famers visited Luke to show their appreciation to the service members on base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elias Carrero)

