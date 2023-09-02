Darrell Green, NFL Hall of Famer, address Luke Air Force Base service members and families, Feb. 10, 2023, at Luke AFB, Arizona. NFL Hall of Famers visited Luke to show their appreciation to service members and their families as part of a pre-Super Bowl 2023 celebration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elias Carrero)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.09.2023 Date Posted: 02.22.2023 17:39 Photo ID: 7645157 VIRIN: 230209-F-CQ970-0339 Resolution: 11341x6379 Size: 3.19 MB Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Luke Hosts NFL & U.S. Navy [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Elias Carrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.