Darrell Green, NFL Hall of Famer, address Luke Air Force Base service members and families, Feb. 10, 2023, at Luke AFB, Arizona. NFL Hall of Famers visited Luke to show their appreciation to service members and their families as part of a pre-Super Bowl 2023 celebration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elias Carrero)
|02.09.2023
|02.22.2023 17:39
|LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US
