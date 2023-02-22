The 54th Massachusetts charge against the defending Confederates at the Battle of Fort Wagner, South Carolina, in 1863.
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2023 17:15
|Photo ID:
|7645122
|VIRIN:
|230222-A-DP346-771
|Resolution:
|971x671
|Size:
|276.38 KB
|Location:
|DARIEN, IL, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Battle of Fort Wagner, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Remembering, honoring achievements of African-American Soldiers
