Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Name tag engraving at Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations

    Name tag engraving at Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2023

    Photo by Jason Minto  

    Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations

    Staff Sgt. Tyler Russo, Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations uniforms specialist, engraves a name tag at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Feb. 22, 2023. Along with name tags, AFMAO’s uniform section also engraves the back of Purple Heart medals for soldiers, identification tags and name plates for urns. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jason Minto)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2023
    Date Posted: 02.22.2023 15:10
    Photo ID: 7644833
    VIRIN: 230222-F-UK538-1001
    Resolution: 5998x3991
    Size: 7.67 MB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US 
    Hometown: PALM BAY, FL, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Name tag engraving at Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations, by Jason Minto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFMAO
    Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT