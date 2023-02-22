Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Naval Museum hosts a reenlistment ceremony [Image 5 of 5]

    Naval Museum hosts a reenlistment ceremony

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2023

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Hampton Roads Naval Museum

    Norfolk (February 22, 2023) GM2(SW) Dalton T. Eudy, assigned to Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS San Jacinto (CG 56) is pictured re-enlisting aboard the decommissioned Iowa-class battleship USS Wisconsin (BB 64). The ceremony was held in-front of the battleship’s iconic turret #1, and was attended by members of his division and his family. The ceremony was hosted by the Hampton Roads Naval Museum as part of their military outreach offerings. The museum is one of ten U.S. Navy museums reporting to the Naval History and Heritage Command, and is free to visit. (US Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2023
    Date Posted: 02.22.2023 14:38
    Photo ID: 7644781
    VIRIN: 230222-N-TG517-660
    Resolution: 6016x4000
    Size: 6.15 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Hometown: NORFOLK, VA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Museum hosts a reenlistment ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Hampton Roads Naval Museum hosts a re-enlistment ceremony
    Naval Museum hosts a reenlistment ceremony
    Naval Museum hosts a reenlistment ceremony
    Naval Museum hosts a reenlistment ceremony
    Naval Museum hosts a reenlistment ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Re-enlistment Ceremony
    Battleship Wisconsin
    Hampton Roads Naval Museum

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT