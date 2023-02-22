Norfolk (February 22, 2023) GM2(SW) Dalton T. Eudy, assigned to Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS San Jacinto (CG 56) is pictured re-enlisting aboard the decommissioned Iowa-class battleship USS Wisconsin (BB 64). The ceremony was held in-front of the battleship’s iconic turret #1, and was attended by members of his division and his family. The ceremony was hosted by the Hampton Roads Naval Museum as part of their military outreach offerings. The museum is one of ten U.S. Navy museums reporting to the Naval History and Heritage Command, and is free to visit. (US Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.22.2023 Date Posted: 02.22.2023 14:38 Photo ID: 7644777 VIRIN: 230222-N-TG517-498 Resolution: 3553x2287 Size: 1.02 MB Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Hometown: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Naval Museum hosts a reenlistment ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.