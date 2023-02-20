Coast Guard participates in 2023 Lundi Gras

Rear Adm. Richard Timme, Eighth Coast Guard District Commander, poses with members of the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure club aboard the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Pamlico Feb. 20, 2023. The Coast Guard participated in the 2023 Lundi Gras celebration by delivering the King and Queen of Zulu to Woldenburg Park. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jose Hernandez)

