Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard participates in 2023 Lundi Gras [Image 4 of 4]

    Coast Guard participates in 2023 Lundi Gras

    NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES

    02.20.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jose Hernandez 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    Rear Adm. Richard Timme, Eighth Coast Guard District Commander, poses with members of the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure club aboard the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Pamlico Feb. 20, 2023. The Coast Guard participated in the 2023 Lundi Gras celebration by delivering the King and Queen of Zulu to Woldenburg Park. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jose Hernandez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.20.2023
    Date Posted: 02.22.2023 14:32
    Photo ID: 7644771
    VIRIN: 230220-G-YI678-1004
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 16.57 MB
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard participates in 2023 Lundi Gras [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Jose Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard participates in 2023 Lundi Gras
    Coast Guard participates in 2023 Lundi Gras
    Coast Guard participates in 2023 Lundi Gras
    Coast Guard participates in 2023 Lundi Gras

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Lundi Gras
    Coast Guard
    D8
    District 8

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT