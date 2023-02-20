Rear Adm. Richard Timme, Eighth Coast Guard District Commander (left), poses with Capt. Arex Avanni, Eighth Coast Guard District Chief of Staff (right), aboard the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Pamlicoin transit to Woldenberg Park, La., Feb. 20, 2023. The Coast Guard participated in the annual Lundi Gras Celebration for the 2023 carnival season. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jose Hernandez)
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2023 14:32
|Photo ID:
|7644768
|VIRIN:
|230220-G-YI678-1001
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|12.04 MB
|Location:
|NEW ORLEANS, LA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard participates in 2023 Lundi Gras [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Jose Hernandez, identified by DVIDS
