Hotel Company Initial Drill

Recruits from Hotel Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, participate in the initial drill inspection on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Feb. 20, 2023.



Initial Drill is the first marker of the recruits' discipline and unit cohesion.



(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brenna Ritchie)

