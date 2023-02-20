Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hotel Company Initial Drill [Image 10 of 19]

    Hotel Company Initial Drill

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.20.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Brenna Ritchie 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits from Hotel Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, participate in the initial drill inspection on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Feb. 20, 2023.

    Initial Drill is the first marker of the recruits' discipline and unit cohesion.

    (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brenna Ritchie)

    Date Taken: 02.20.2023
    Date Posted: 02.22.2023 14:38
    Photo ID: 7644738
    VIRIN: 230220-M-AK947-1080
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.91 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 
    This work, Hotel Company Initial Drill [Image 19 of 19], by LCpl Brenna Ritchie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

