Recruits from Hotel Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, participate in the initial drill inspection on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Feb. 20, 2023.
Initial Drill is the first marker of the recruits' discipline and unit cohesion.
(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brenna Ritchie)
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2023 14:38
|Photo ID:
|7644736
|VIRIN:
|230220-M-AK947-1042
|Resolution:
|6573x4382
|Size:
|3.6 MB
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hotel Company Initial Drill [Image 19 of 19], by LCpl Brenna Ritchie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT