    #WorkforceWednesday Wilbur Benson

    UNITED STATES

    02.22.2023

    Photo by Sarah Patterson 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    ASC is highlighting why our awesome workforce likes to work at ASC!
    Wilbur Benson is a decision maker, not simply a permission seeker, thanks to the empowerment of his leadership at ASC.

    Date Taken: 02.22.2023
    Date Posted: 02.22.2023 12:53
    Civilian
    Workforce
    Army Sustainment Command

