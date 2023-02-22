ASC is highlighting why our awesome workforce likes to work at ASC!

Wilbur Benson is a decision maker, not simply a permission seeker, thanks to the empowerment of his leadership at ASC.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.22.2023 Date Posted: 02.22.2023 12:53 Photo ID: 7644504 VIRIN: 230222-A-IK992-362 Resolution: 1080x1080 Size: 658.83 KB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, #WorkforceWednesday Wilbur Benson, by Sarah Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.