First-ever multi-domain effects crews increase readiness at Fort Huachuca

Soldiers with the 1st Multi-Domain Effects Battalion train on the 1st Lt. John R. Fox Multi-Domain Operations Non-Kinetic Range Complex at Fort Huachuca Feb. 13. Throughout the day, the 1st MDEB demonstrated a wide array of non-kinetic effects, highlighting the significance of this milestone in the 1st Multi-Domain Task Force’s path to become fully operationally capable.

