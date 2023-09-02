NDW Conducts Simulated Active Shooter Exercise

WASHINGTON (February 09 , 2023) -- Sgt. Jay Tu, right, and Sgt. Troy Felton, both officers assigned to the Naval District Washington Police Department, scan a staircase of any threats during an active shooter drill on board the Washington Navy Yard. The drill was conducted as part of Citadel Shield/Solid Curtain 2023, a yearly, two-part anti-terrorism and force protection exercise designed to test the effectiveness of the installations readiness and training programs. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Griffin Kersting)

