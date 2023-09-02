WASHINGTON (February 09 , 2023) -- Cpl. Mike Jacobs, an officer assigned to the Naval District Washington Police Department, scans a hallway for threats during an active shooter drill on board the Washington Navy Yard. The drill was conducted as part of Citadel Shield/Solid Curtain 2023, a yearly, two-part anti-terrorism and force protection exercise designed to test the effectiveness of the installations readiness and training programs. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Griffin Kersting)

This work, NDW Conducts Simulated Active Shooter Exercise [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Griffin Kersting, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.